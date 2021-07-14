MISSOULA — Overcoming obstacles has been a specialty for the Missoula PaddleHeads in the first half of the Pioneer League baseball season.
They've played an exceptionally tough schedule, with 25 games against current divisional leaders Ogden and Idaho Falls. They've also lost more players to the minors than any other team (3) in the league.
Yet there they were heading into Wednesday's home game against the Billings Mustangs, sitting atop the Northern Division with Idaho Falls, each team at 32-13. If the PaddleHeads win the first three games of this week's series with Billings and Idaho Falls loses once to visiting Ogden, Missoula will secure a first-half crown and a postseason berth.
If it doesn't happen — the Chukars own the tiebreaker advantage because they've beaten Missoula three of five times head-to-head — the PaddleHeads will carry a good deal of confidence and motivation into the second half of the season. That much is a certainty.
"They're super excited and the first-half race is definitely on their minds," PaddleHeads manager Michael Schlact said ahead of Wednesday's night game. "But they're thinking about it in a way where it's, 'What can we do to control our own destiny?' versus 'Who is (Idaho Falls) playing?'
"It's an exciting proposition to be coming into the final games of the first half and be in a spot to do something. They've earned every bit of where we are now."
The 35-year-old Schlact had experience as a manager prior to coming to Missoula, but you get the feeling he's never had more fun than in the summer of 2021.
"On a day-to-day basis, to watch every single person on the roster show up and give it their all, before and during the game, then to be model citizens off the field and just to keep fighting against all odds has been so inspiring for me," he said. "When you put a team together, it's what you hope. But it's hard to get that."
Last winter when he was putting together a roster, Schlact and his buddies in the Missoula front office went the extra mile to track down athletes with character. The hard work is paying off now.
"Part of my process of player procurement is to ask a lot of questions of the player, their peers, their coaches," he said. "Anyone can find a baseball player that's talented on the field. The separator is and always will be who they are away from this, on the bus, in the clubhouse. And most importantly who are they when times get tough."
The fact the PaddleHeads are still in position to win a first-half title is a testament to their persistence in the first half of July. Over the last week, they've found a way to stay on top playing six games at Ogden while Idaho Falls was busy beating up on the last-place Rocky Mountain Vibes.
"I like the way they show up every night, what our bullpen has been doing and the timely hitting," Schlact said. "I also like their ability to minimize damage and mental mistakes.
"We haven't really been focusing on what's been happening around us at all. We know what's ahead of us. That's helped a ton. I'm proud they've been able to separate that."
Like his players, Schlact will tell you he's learned a lot the last two months as a Pioneer League manager. You might say humility is among his best qualities.
"Every day I learn something," the former minor league pitcher said. "Sometimes I learn because I made a mistake. Sometimes I learn because I made the wrong decision. Sometimes I learn because I have a great coaching staff and ownership around me. Sometimes I learn just by doing.
"It's easy to be complacent and feel like everything is going well when you're winning. That's where the people I have with me in the coaching office are wonderful. (Hitting coach) Bobby Brown comes into my office every two weeks — I played for him and he gave me my start in coaching. Every two weeks he comes and he has a sheet of paper of things I do well and things I need to work on. He doesn't hold anything back. I feel like I'm one of the luckiest guys in pro ball to have him next to me. He's not a yes man. He will tell you the truth always."
The PaddleHeads will play host to rival Billings the next five nights. The first-half race ends on Friday night. The second-half race starts on Saturday night.
