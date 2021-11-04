MISSOULA — The Pioneer Baseball League announced its 2022 schedule as the league expands to 10 teams for the upcoming season.
The league will add a team in Flathead Valley, which will be named at a later date, and returns the Northern Colorado Owlz (formerly the Orem Owlz). The 96 game season starts Monday, May 23 and will end on Saturday, Sept. 10.
The Missoula PaddleHeads will start their season against the Billings Mustangs on Wednesday, May 25, at home as the team will hoist their championship banner prior to first pitch. The series will also be Billings' opener.
The Flathead Valley team will open its inaugural season on May 23 in a series against the Rocky Mountain Vibes on the road. Flathead Valley will have its home opener on June 14.
The Great Falls Voyagers open at home against Northern Colorado on May 25.
To check out each team's schedule, go here.
