SPOKANE, Wash. — The Pioneer Baseball League has added to its front office staff in advance of the 2021 season, its first as an independent Partner League of Major League Baseball.
Henry Hunter is the league's new vice president of business affairs. He will assist new league president Michael Shapiro. Additionally, industry veteran Bill Bavasi will lead scouting and player development initiatives, the league announced.
It was also announced that former president Jim McCurdy will remain with the league under the title of commissioner.
Hunter, formerly served as director of business and legal affairs with the Washington Nationals. He will assume responsibility for the league's business development, legal and new media efforts.
Bavasi previously directed the Arizona Fall League and supervised the MLB Scouting Bureau. He served as VP of scouting and player development for the Cincinnati Reds and executive VP and general manager of both the Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels.
Shaprio, a former Baltimore Orioles executive with experience in independent baseball, was named league president in February.
The 2021 season will mark the Pioneer League's first as an independent league after operating with professional development licences from MLB since 1939. A 96-game schedule is expected to begin May 22.
