WINDSOR, Colo. — The Pioneer Baseball League has partnered with TrackMan Baseball technology to track data for batters (exit speed, spin rate, launch, etc.) and pitchers (release, flight, strike zone, etc.) at each of its 10 ballparks.

The PL made the announcement in a press release on May 10. The Billings Mustangs, Missoula PaddleHeads, Glacier Range Riders and Great Falls Voyagers are all in the Pioneer League. The 2023 season begins on May 23.

In the press release, it was noted the technology will help in the the evaluation and promotion of players and umpire evaluations.

"The Pioneer League is all about developing and promoting young ballplayers," said Pioneer League President Mike Shapiro in the press release. "We're so excited to partner with TrackMan, the industry leader in data tracking, to provide better analytics for our club coaches, better performance data for MLB scouts and better information for our fans."

The technology will be employed at each PBL regular season and postseason game the release noted.