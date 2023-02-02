The Pioneer Baseball League, a professional minor league and official MLB Partner League, announced on Wednesday that it will hold tryouts on both the East and West coasts for 2023 roster spots on each of its 10 teams.
The Billings Mustangs, who recently announced the hiring of Matt Allen as general manager and Billy Horton as manager, are longtime members of the Pioneer League. The Glacier Range Riders, Great Falls Voyagers and Missoula PaddleHeads are also members of the league.
The PBL Tryout Camps will feature two four-day pro-style camps. The East Coast camp will operate from March 30-April 2, at the Northeast Regional Park in Davenport, Florida. The West Coast camp will take place from April 17-April 20 at the Salt River Fields at Talking Stick in Scottsdale, Arizona, spring training home to the Arizona Diamondbacks and Colorado Rockies.
Managers, coaches, and scouts from all 10 Pioneer League clubs will be on site at each camp. The comprehensive pro-style four-day camps are open to all eligible prospective professional players with no more than three years of professional experience. During the tryout camps, prospects will undergo pro-style workouts during which scouts will evaluate athletic ability as well as batting, pitching and fielding skills. These evaluations will include extended infield/outfield sessions, two days of bullpens for pitchers, batting practice sessions, and multiple live scrimmages.
The PBL Player Draft will immediately follow each camp, with the PBL clubs committed to each sign at least one player from each camp to a 2023 spring training contract. Additionally, all prospects in attendance will leave with a professional prospect profile on Diamond Connect that includes their career stats and their performance in the professional drills and advanced analytics during the showcase.
A press release from the Pioneer League noted that over the past two years over 300 prospects have attended PBL tryout camps, with 47 players drafted by PBL clubs. Several players attending PBL tryout camps have gone on to be signed by Major League clubs according to the press release.
