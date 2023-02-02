The Pioneer Baseball League, a professional minor league and official MLB Partner League, announced on Wednesday that it will hold tryouts on both the East and West coasts for 2023 roster spots on each of its 10 teams. 

The Billings Mustangs, who recently announced the hiring of Matt Allen as general manager and Billy Horton as manager, are longtime members of the Pioneer League. The Glacier Range Riders, Great Falls Voyagers and Missoula PaddleHeads are also members of the league. 

