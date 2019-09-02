The Pioneer League announced its end-of-season All-Stars on Monday.

The Billings Mustangs, Grand Junction Rockies, Idaho Falls Chukars and Ogden Raptors all finished with three players on the all-star roster.

Billings was represented by outfielder Quin Cotton and pitchers Omar Conoropo and Miguel Medrano.

Left-handed pitcher Avery Weems is the Great Falls Voyagers' lone representative on the all-star team, and the Missoula Osprey's only player is shortstop Liover Peguero.

The full all-star roster can be viewed here.

Tags

Load comments