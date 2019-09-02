The Pioneer League announced its end-of-season All-Stars on Monday.
The Billings Mustangs, Grand Junction Rockies, Idaho Falls Chukars and Ogden Raptors all finished with three players on the all-star roster.
Billings was represented by outfielder Quin Cotton and pitchers Omar Conoropo and Miguel Medrano.
Left-handed pitcher Avery Weems is the Great Falls Voyagers' lone representative on the all-star team, and the Missoula Osprey's only player is shortstop Liover Peguero.
The full all-star roster can be viewed here.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.