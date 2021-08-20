MISSOULA — Domingo Pena doesn't consider himself the best pitcher in the Pioneer League.
And even though the numbers suggest he is, nothing is going to change his humble and hungry approach to playing for the Missoula PaddleHeads.
"My mentality is what has helped me get better this year," the right-handed starting pitcher and Dominican Republic native said Friday through interpreter and teammate Mark Simon.
"Just a better understanding what to do in the games and how to prepare in between starts. I've made adjustments as far as staying more on my back leg and understanding my mechanics a little bit better."
Pena's numbers are impressive. He has the best record in the league and ranks second in strikeouts with 89. His earned run average is 6.16, but that's partially because he's being relied on as a workhorse, throwing a league-high 80 innings.
The goal for the 23-year-old is to get back to the minor leagues. He was a member of the Idaho Falls Chukars in 2018 when they were a farm team for the Kansas City Royals. There he made 12 relief appearances and pitched 43 innings, allowing 59 hits with 36 strikeouts.
The 6-foot-2 Pena had a decision to make after being released by the Royals organization. Either he could leave baseball or re-dedicate himself to the game.
He chose baseball and went to work in the weight room.
"My family is the main reason that I've stayed with it," he related. "They've motivated me. Baseball is my life and I love it. I definitely feel good about contributing to the team's success here."
Missoula entered Friday night's game with the best record in the Pioneer League at 51-26. The PaddleHeads have lost four of their last five heading into the weekend, but they've already accomplished all they can in the regular season, securing a September playoff berth by winning the Northern Division first-half title.
The team should receive a boost in the near future with the return of Simon. The reliever, who has six saves and a 7-1 record, has been sidelined by blisters on his throwing hand.
In other PaddleHeads pitching news, the team signed Justin Crump late this week. The North Carolina native was drafted by the San Francisco Giants in the 2019 June Amateur Draft after his collegiate career at the University of North Carolina at Wilmington.
Crump made his first appearance in the Giants system earlier this season with the Class A San Jose Giants. While there, he punched out 38 batters in 33 1/3 innings, finishing with a 4-3 record out of the bullpen.
Crump spent three seasons at UNC-Wilmington prior to making his professional debut with the Giants. In his final season with the Seahawks in 2019, he appeared in a career-high 20 games in relief. He finished with 34 strikeouts while accumulating a 3.48 ERA.
On Thursday Missoula had a string of 10 straight wins over the Boise Hawks come to an end with a 5-2 loss at Ogren-Allegiance Park.
Missoula scored the first run of the game but PaddleHeads starting pitcher Chris Burica surrendered two in the third inning and the visitors maintained a lead for the duration. Burica took the loss, allowing four earned runs on three hits.
The No. 9 hitter in the Hawks' lineup, Sean Skelly, hit his first home run in a Boise uniform to give the visitors a 2-1 advantage. Another 2-run home run in the sixth from Wladimir Galindo gave Boise breathing room down the stretch, making the score 5-2.
Matt Gabbert was solid on the mound for the Hawks, earning the win in six innings of work. The Spokane native allowed only one earned run while striking out a season-high six batters.
McClain O’Conner played a hand in both runs for Missoula. He brought home the PaddleHeads' first run on an RBI single and later scored on a double by Cameron Thompson in the fourth.
Boise moved to 37-40 win the win. The Hawks lead the second-half race in the Pioneer League's Southern Division.
