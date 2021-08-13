Missoula PaddleHeads logo

MISSOULA — Despite trailing most of the night, the Missoula PaddleHeads kicked their offense into high gear late and slipped past the Great Falls Voyagers, 9-8, Thursday at Ogren-Allegiance Park.

Missoula, who boasts the best record in the Pioneer League at 49-22, trailed 5-0 before showing signs of life in the fifth inning.

A bunt single by Jose Reyes sparked a four-run rally. Cameron Thompson drove in Reyes on a home run into right center. Nick Gatewood also knocked in a run as the hosts cut their deficit to 5-4.

Great Falls responded with a run in the sixth and stretched its lead back to four runs with two in the seventh. Riley Jepson's double highlighted the inning. The Canadian finished 3 for 5 with a pair of RBIs.

The PaddleHeads scored three in the seventh, trimming their deficit to 8-7. Gatewood and McClain O’Connor ripped RBI singles and Zach Almond drove in a run on a sacrifice fly. O’Conner finished 2 for 4 and Gatewood 2 for 5.

Missoula scored two runs in the bottom of the eighth to seize the lead, 9-8. A seeing-eye grounder from O’Conner with two outs found a hole on the left side of the infield, hopping past third baseman Jason Mathews. Eddy Milian scored the go-ahead run on the play.

Missoula totaled nine runs on 10 hits over the final five frames.

The PaddleHeads, who have already secured a spot in the playoffs in September, shot for a sweep of Great Falls (27-44) in their three-game Missoula series when the teams played Friday night. To find out what happened, log on to 406mtsports.com on Saturday morning.

Bill Speltz is Missoulian Sports Editor and has served as Sunday columnist the past 15 years. Do you have a story idea? Email Bill at bill.speltz@missoulian.com.

Tags

Load comments