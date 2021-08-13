MISSOULA — Despite trailing most of the night, the Missoula PaddleHeads kicked their offense into high gear late and slipped past the Great Falls Voyagers, 9-8, Thursday at Ogren-Allegiance Park.
Missoula, who boasts the best record in the Pioneer League at 49-22, trailed 5-0 before showing signs of life in the fifth inning.
A bunt single by Jose Reyes sparked a four-run rally. Cameron Thompson drove in Reyes on a home run into right center. Nick Gatewood also knocked in a run as the hosts cut their deficit to 5-4.
Great Falls responded with a run in the sixth and stretched its lead back to four runs with two in the seventh. Riley Jepson's double highlighted the inning. The Canadian finished 3 for 5 with a pair of RBIs.
The PaddleHeads scored three in the seventh, trimming their deficit to 8-7. Gatewood and McClain O’Connor ripped RBI singles and Zach Almond drove in a run on a sacrifice fly. O’Conner finished 2 for 4 and Gatewood 2 for 5.
Missoula scored two runs in the bottom of the eighth to seize the lead, 9-8. A seeing-eye grounder from O’Conner with two outs found a hole on the left side of the infield, hopping past third baseman Jason Mathews. Eddy Milian scored the go-ahead run on the play.
Missoula totaled nine runs on 10 hits over the final five frames.
The PaddleHeads, who have already secured a spot in the playoffs in September, shot for a sweep of Great Falls (27-44) in their three-game Missoula series when the teams played Friday night. To find out what happened, log on to 406mtsports.com on Saturday morning.
