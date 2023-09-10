MISSOULA — Way back on opening day in May, Missoula PaddleHeads manager Michael Schlact made plans to pace his team in preparation for another trip to the playoffs.

Now he's about to find out if his careful approach paid off.

Certainly Schlact has a lot of experience leading Zootown's pro baseball team in the Pioneer League postseason. Two years ago the PaddleHeads won the championship and last September they reached the championship before being swept at home by the Grand Junction Rockies.

That experience prompted Schlact to tweak the way he approaches the regular season.

"We paced them, we rested them, we worked lineups and defensive positioning and games a certain way," he told 406mtsports.com. "We managed the bullpen a certain way to where we lost some games honestly.

"But it was for the betterment of the team to make sure we're at our best when it counts the most. To us, the playoffs and the championship are way more important than winning all the halves."

Missoula (66-29) will take the best record in the league into its North Division best-of-3 playoff series with Billings (51-45) on Monday night in the Magic City. The PaddleHeads, who will host game two on Wednesday night and game three if necessary on Thursday, have plenty of incentive to knock off the Mustangs for a trip to the championship.

Billings ended Missoula's string of five straight half-season championships this weekend, finishing 1/2 game ahead of the PaddleHeads in the second half. Missoula could argue the system is flawed since it played one less game. The PaddleHeads had a contest at Idaho Falls rained out and canceled on Sept. 3.

At any rate, winning six halves in a row was never the ultimate goal for Missoula. The thing has always "the ring" and Schlact believes his team is well equipped for another title run with offensive balance.

"In a similar fashion to 2021, this team has a next-man-up mentality," he said. "I feel like they realize that not everyone has to be the hero. They need to just pass the baton.

"We had that in 2021 where we weren't relying on two people. They have all been able to set the table for the next guy this summer."

The PaddleHeads have the advantage over the Mustangs in starting pitching. Missoula's Alfredo Villa, who played on the 2022 champion Rockies team, boasts the Pioneer League's best record (13-1), earned run average (2.82) and strikeout total (129).

Will Villa pitch game one in Billings or be saved for game two in Missoula? That's anybody's guess. Certainly the PaddleHeads have other capable starters in Connor Schultz (7-3, 3.82 ERA) and Izzy Fuentes (9-3).

"We have been consistently in a position to win ball games," Schlact noted. "I couldn't be prouder of the pitching staff for that.

"It's been an up-and-down year for the bullpen. I guess streaky might be the word. But they've rebounded well. Based on what I've seen over the last week or two, it's coming together at the right time."

Billings enters the playoffs as a hyper-confident team. The Mustangs have won eight of their last 10 and put together a 15-game win streak that ended last Wednesday.

In the end, it's hard to predict who will win the North Division series, much in the same way it's tough to predict who will reach the World Series.

"Baseball is hard. I should put it on a shirt," Schlact said. "Our team batting average is .325 and we've got well over 100 home runs. They've picked up the pitching when it's needed to be picked up.

"It's impossible to expect them to be just great all the time. But they're in the right mindset going into the playoffs."

Missoula won its regular season home finale over the Glacier Range Riders on Saturday, 13-3. Former Range Rider Dawson Day (4-2) picked up the win, allowing two earned runs on four hits with six strikeouts in six innings.

The PaddleHeads piled up 15 hits to five for the visitors. Cameron Thompson paced Missoula with three hits, including a double. Teammate McClain O'Connor had two doubles and three RBIs. Jake Guenther had two singles and four RBIs for the hosts.

Notes: The Missoula-Billings winner will battle the Ogden-Rocky Mountain (Colorado Springs) winner in the championship series starting Saturday ... Glacier finished with the second best record in the league (54-42) but failed to reach the playoffs. Interestingly, the team would have qualified had it lost its last two games last week and Missoula won the North second-half race ... Missoula slugger Jayson Newman is scheduled to have knee surgery and may be back next season, according to team officials.