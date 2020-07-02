In the second episode, host David Graf interviews 1986 Helena Gold Sox, 15-year MLB veteran, and 4-time MLB All-Star selection Greg Vaughn. After being drafted four times already, Vaughn finally left college when he was selected a fifth time. It was 4th overall by the Milwaukee Brewers in the 1986 MLB June Draft-Secondary Phase out of the University of Miami. Vaughn hit .291/.363/.543 and clubbed 16 home runs and 13 doubles. He also added 54 RBIs and 23 stolen bases in 66 games for the Helena Gold Sox.
Vaughn talked about how he decided to become a baseball player to prove people wrong, how much fun he had playing in Helena, and his overshadowed 50-homer season for the San Diego Padres in 1998.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.