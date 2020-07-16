In this episode, David Graf interviews 1997 Medicine Hat Blue Jay and Pioneer League Triple Crown winner Greg Morrison. After being drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 71st round of the 1994 MLB Draft, Morrison played for the Great Falls Dodgers in 1995, and he had a short stint for the Single A Savannah Sand Gnats in 1996. Upon his release from the Dodgers, he was scooped up by the Toronto Blue Jays and sent to Medicine Hat. He had a season to remember in the Pioneer League. He hit .448 with 23 homers and 88 RBIs to take home the league's Triple Crown.
Morrison talked about his historic 1997 season in Medicine Hat, being taken in the 71st round of the MLB Draft, what it was like to represent Team Canada on the global stage, and his experience playing Independent League baseball.
