In this episode, host David Graf interviews 1999 Missoula Osprey and 14-year MLB veteran Lyle Overbay. Overbay was selected in the 18th round of the 1999 MLB Draft by the Arizona Diamondbacks. Overbay was actually the first player to reach 100 RBIs in a short-season league in Minor League Baseball. He flat out raked in the Pioneer League in 1999 with a slash line of .343/.418/.588. In addition to those 100 RBIs, Overbay slugged 12 home runs and 25 doubles in only 75 games. He led the Osprey to their first league championship and took home Pioneer League MVP and Short-Season Player of the Year by Baseball America honors.
Overbay talked about bursting onto the scene in Missoula, his approach at the plate, what made the 2001 Arizona Diamondbacks so special, and what he's up to now.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.