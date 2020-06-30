In the first full episode, host David Graf interviews 2006 Billings Mustang and 9-year MLB veteran Drew Stubbs. Stubbs was the 8th overall selection by the Cincinnati Reds in 2006 out of the University of Texas. Stubbs hit .252./.368/.400 and chipped in 6 homers and 19 stolen bases for a 2006 Billings Mustangs squad that had 11 guys, including Stubbs, that reached MLB.
Stubbs talked about growing up in small town Texas, what it was like to be a Texas Longhorn in the mid-2000's, his time playing in Billings, and some of the highlights from his time at the MLB level.
