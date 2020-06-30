Drew Stubbs

Drew Stubbs is congratulated by third base coach Jeff Young after hitting a home run against the Missoula Osprey at Cobb Field on Aug. 3, 2006. Stubbs is part of a podcast series by David Graf that takes a look at the Pioneer League from the viewpoint of former players, as well as media members.

 Billings Gazette file photo

In the first full episode, host David Graf interviews 2006 Billings Mustang and 9-year MLB veteran Drew Stubbs. Stubbs was the 8th overall selection by the Cincinnati Reds in 2006 out of the University of Texas. Stubbs hit .252./.368/.400 and chipped in 6 homers and 19 stolen bases for a 2006 Billings Mustangs squad that had 11 guys, including Stubbs, that reached MLB.

Stubbs talked about growing up in small town Texas, what it was like to be a Texas Longhorn in the mid-2000's, his time playing in Billings, and some of the highlights from his time at the MLB level.

