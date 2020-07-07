In this episode, host David Graf interviews 2010 Ogden Raptor and 5-year MLB veteran Shawn Tolleson. Tolleson was a 30th round draft pick by the Los Angeles Dodgers out of Baylor University. Tolleson dominated the Pioneer League in 2010 and was named a Pioneer League All-Star after the season. He baffled hitters with a 0.63 ERA, 17 saves, and 39 strikeouts in 28.2 innings.

Tolleson talked about his involvement with a cool new baseball app, overcoming injuries during high and school college to become a late round draft pick, what his experience was like playing in Ogden, being a Los Angeles Dodger, and what it was like being on the Texas Rangers during the "Bat Flip Heard 'Round the World" from Joey Bautista.

