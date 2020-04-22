BILLINGS — The Pioneer League had enough to worry about long before coronavirus turned our world upside down.
At the forefront now is the fact that the ongoing pandemic has raised questions if we haven't already seen the last baseball game played in the 81-year-old minor league circuit.
League president Jim McCurdy isn’t that pessimistic.
Sure, there is serious doubt to the Pioneer’s future after this year, as negotiators from Major League and Minor League Baseball continued talks toward a new Professional Baseball Agreement via teleconference on Wednesday. And that’s in addition to the notion that a slow reopening of the American economy will prevent an on-time start to the 2020 season, if not force its outright cancellation.
But McCurdy said the eight clubs in the Pioneer League are pressing on as if everything will begin as scheduled on June 19. Right now, it’s all they can do.
“We are all operating under uncertainties, ambiguities and quite a bit of stress, along with every other industry,” McCurdy told 406mtsports.com Wednesday during a phone interview from Spokane, Washington. “We do maintain our plans to operate in 2020. The parameters of that in terms of a start date is something that we don’t control.
“No one really has the answers of what we’re looking at. But we are proceeding with the thought that we are going to operate this season whenever we’re allowed to open.”
Of course, planning to begin on time and playing actual games are two different realities. Whether the season can start as envisioned is contingent on several factors — the strength of the virus, the readiness of various states, governors’ willingness to allow thousands to gather together at ballparks, MLB’s appetite for sending prospects around the country to feed minor league rosters, and so on.
The latter part of that equation looms large.
“The viability of this season really boils down to whether or not major league teams are going to put their minor league players in cities across America in front of fans,” said Kevin Greene, longtime president and general manager in Idaho Falls. “That’s the million dollar question. And that decision has not been made yet. I can’t wait for it to be made.”
The 2020 season, whether it’s played in full or not, could be the Pioneer League’s last.
MLB’s plan to strip player development contracts from as many as 42 minor league teams, including the entire Rookie-Advanced Pioneer League, has been well-documented since it became public last fall.
The idea, according to MLB, is to improve playing conditions for prospects by reducing travel and eliminating some dilapidated ballparks (which isn’t a problem in the Pioneer League), and to streamline the overall minor league structure to further benefit major league clubs.
Montana politicians, from U.S. Senators Steve Daines and Jon Tester to Rep. Greg Gianforte and Gov. Steve Bullock, have pledged their help to combat this course of action. Daines and Tester both made statements last week that they are still committed to the cause, though their attention has shifted drastically toward pandemic relief.
But MLB, by many accounts, is unwilling to budge on its proposal despite heavy scrutiny.
News that emerged Tuesday from both Baseball America and the Associated Press cited sources that said Minor League Baseball is now willing to accept MLB’s parameters, which, if true, would spell doom for the Pioneer League.
MiLB, however, released a statement refuting those reports, though Greene said he didn’t think (the statement) “necessarily means they were denying it. I guess at this point it suggests that there are more things to be said on the issue.”
As of Wednesday evening, there was nothing to glean from the latest round of negotiations, and no public announcements were expected. The current 30-year Professional Baseball Agreement expires in September.
“As far as I know there have been no determinations, that we’re aware of, that have been made,” said McCurdy, who has served as Pioneer League president since 1994. “We really have no information or no indication that there has been any decision made in regard to how it would affect the Pioneer League. We’re all aware of the Major League Baseball proposal that was put on the table.”
At least the league has a prominent voice at the table.
Greene, who has been running operations in Idaho Falls since 1993, told 406mtsports.com that Chukars owner D.G. Elmore is one of the negotiators representing Minor League Baseball in ongoing talks with MLB. The Elmore Sports Group owns both Idaho Falls and a second Pioneer League team, the Rocky Mountain Vibes.
“D.G. is well respected,” Greene said. “I think that’s important to have somebody representing us.”
Greene said recent media reports have made him “upset” and concerned about the future of the Pioneer League.
He maintains a buoyant attitude, though frustration mounts.
“It’s the uncertainty and the inability to give anyone an answer that is making life really miserable around here,” Greene said.
“I have been cautiously optimistic that this thing would work itself out ever since we started hearing that this plan had been formulated last October. I’ve been optimistic the whole time. I’m still optimistic we’re going to have baseball here in 2020. I’d just like to be able to tell our fans and sponsors what’s going on.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.