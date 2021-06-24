The Missoula PaddleHeads are back on top in the Pioneer League first-half race.
The team outlasted the visiting Ogden Raptors Wednesday, 12-10, at Ogren-Allegiance Park. With the win, with Northern Division-leading PaddleHeads moved into a tie with the Southern Division-leading Raptors for the best record in the entire league at 20-8.
Missoula entered Wednesday’s game in unfamiliar territory on a season-high four-game losing skid. Despite a fast start by the Raptors, the hosts would not go away.
Missoula scored nine runs over the first three frames en route to the win.
A six-run second inning put the hosts on top for the first time. Zac Almond drove in the go-ahead tally with a two-run double into right center field. The North Carolina native finished 3 for 4 with a pair of runs scored and two RBIs.
With his team clinging to a 9-8 lead in the seventh inning, Missoula slugger Aaron Bond gave PaddleHeads the insurance they needed on a three-run home run. It was Bond's eighth tater, moving him into sole possession of second in the Pioneer League in that category. The Indiana native finished the game 2 for 5 with four RBIs.
After the Raptors cut the lead to 12-10 in the eighth inning, Missoula called on Mark Simon to shut the door and that is precisely what the Houston native did with a clean ninth inning. Simon has not allowed a run over his last seven innings pitched, striking out eight while allowing only one hit over that span.
Missoula’s lead in the Northern Division standings remained at two games over the Idaho Falls Chukars (18-10). The PaddleHeads and Raptors played again Thursday night in Missoula. To find out what happened, log on to missoulian.com.
