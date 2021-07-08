GREAT FALLS — Taylor Bloye had his best outing of the season and Dallas Bryan picked up his second save in three outings as the Billings Mustangs handled the Great Falls Voyagers 4-1 Thursday night in the Pioneer League.

Tristen Carranza homered for the second straight night and Jalen Garcia got another hit to extend his hitting streak to 17 games to help the Mustangs (15-26) to their second consecutive win over the Voyagers (17-24).

Bloye allowed one run on five hits in eight innings, striking out five, as he turned in his second straight strong outing. Bryan allowed one hit in the ninth inning, and neither Mustang pitcher walked a batter.

Bloye, who improved to 2-2, has given up just two runs (one earned) in his last 13.2 innings. The eight innings he threw Thursday was the deepest he’s gone in his six starts.

Chris Eusay went 2 for 4 with a triple and an RBI. The home run was Carranza’s fourth of the season since joining the Mustangs at the end of June.

The Mustangs and Voyagers play one more game at Centene Stadium at 7 p.m. Friday before both clubs travel to Billings to begin a series at Dehler Park.

