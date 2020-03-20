MISSOULA — In three months the Missoula Paddleheads are slated to take the field for their home opener in spanking-new hunter green and orange uniforms.
Naysayers and doomsdayers will tell you they've got a better chance of sprouting wings, what with the lingering coronavirus scare. Matt Ellis, executive vice president of the PaddleHeads, has a more positive viewpoint.
"Right now we're expecting to start on time," he told 406mtsports.com. "But until this virus is behind us, it's hard to make that determination.
"Our expectation is that once Major League Baseball starts playing games, the minor leagues will probably start either at the same time or within a week or so. I'm totally guessing, but as long as that date is prior to June 19, our season won't be delayed."
A Rookie Advanced affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Paddleheads will be made up of college and high school players taken in the June 10 amateur draft and players currently in the D-backs system. MLB is considering skipping the draft to save money, but players currently in the system would only need a short workout period before reporting to their minor league club.
At this point, it's a benefit that Montana's Paddleheads, Billings Mustangs and Great Falls Voyagers are short-season teams in the Pioneer League. Full-season minor league teams are going to lose part of their seasons — they were slated to start in mid-April — and the financial strain may be overwhelming.
Prior to the COVID-19 scare, a lot of minor league teams were already feeling uneasy. About 25 percent of them were likely to be abolished in an MLB proposal that headlined talks between MLB and the minors on a new pro agreement for 2021 and following years.
Talks are on the back burner for now. But like the start date for his PaddleHeads, Ellis, who has over 20 years experience with Missoula's minor league team, is staying positive about the future and what has transpired the past few months.
"Our legislators, locally and statewide, have been amazing," he said. "Senators (Jon) Tester and (Steve) Daines have both signed a resolution supporting Minor League Baseball and the continued affiliation with Major League Baseball and the PaddleHeads.
"Same with (Congressman Greg) Gianforte, (Montana) Gov. Steve Bullock, and the mayor (John Engen) has signed a resolution. There's still a lot of work to be done. We haven't got a deal yet. But there's no doubt it helps. They are a key for us. Without them, our battle would be a lot more uphill than it is."
For now, the PaddleHeads staff is adjusting to the new normal as it prepares for the June 19 home opener. The MSO Hub closed on Tuesday, but fans can order team gear at gopaddleheads.com and there will be no shipping charge.
"As we get into April, we work on the ball park," said Ellis, whose team was formerly known as the Osprey. "The city is working to get it repaired prior to opening day. They've been a great partner.
"We're also working on promotions, hotel and bus arrangements, new uniforms and our new mascot."
The goal is to be 100 percent ready when June 19 arrives.
"When we come out of this, our economy and psyche is all going to need lifting up," Ellis said. "I think as a family-affordable entertainment option, we have a responsibility to make sure our product is as good as it's ever been.
"Giving our local people a place to have fun at a reasonable price — the value of our product is going to be bigger than it's ever been because of what we're going through."
Pioneer League notes: The Great Falls Voyagers announced via Twitter on Thursday that they, like the PaddleHeads, are still working to make sure their scheduled home opener is held as planned on June 25 ... The PaddleHeads will have a new manager this year in Darrin Garner, a 28-year veteran of pro ball. Joining Garner in the dugout will be Mike Benjamin, who served as manager of the Osprey (PaddleHeads) in 2017 and 2018 and was bench coach for the team last summer.
