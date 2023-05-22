MISSOULA — The last time the Missoula PaddleHeads tangled with the Billings Mustangs, it was mid-September and a Pioneer League championship berth was on the line.

A lot has changed since then for the Mustangs, who will play host to the PaddleHeads Tuesday night in the season debut for both teams.

"It's a totally different Billings team — different manager (Billy Horton) and most of their front office is different," said Missoula third-year skipper Michael Schlact, whose team beat the Mustangs in their 2022 postseason series, 2-1.

"Going into Dehler Park is always fun. There's something about the lights going on and playing a different-colored jersey. I've told the guys the fans are going to come after you. They're excited."

The PaddleHeads are not so different from last season when they piled up the most wins in the league (71) and won the Pioneer League North. The preseason roster includes 13 that were with the team last summer.

Topping the list are reigning league MVP and single-season home run king Jayson Newman-Dodd at first base and fellow league all-star Cameron Thompson at third. Then there's a long list of other position players back, including outfielders Keaton Greenwalt and Jared Akins and infielders McClain O'Connor, Kamron Willman and Patrick Chung.

Add in proven PaddleHead hurlers Cody Thompson, Connor Schultz, Austen Seidel and 2021 Pioneer Pitcher of the Year Mark Simon, and it's pretty tough to pick against Missoula to three-peat as North Division kings.

Certainly it's going to be an interesting first week for fans of the PaddleHeads and Mustangs. The teams will play six games in six days.

"Opening day, any league from the time you're 5 to professional baseball, it's so much fun," Schlact said. "No matter who you are, there's butterflies. But there's also confidence.

"We feel like we prepared our guys as best as we can. To have so many returners, they know what to expect and they've been able to pass that down to the newer guys. Everybody is excited to get rolling."

For those that have attend PaddleHeads home games religiously, some of the names of the newcomers on the pitching staff may ring a bell.

Missoula has added a hurler from the team that beat it in the championship series last year in former Grand Junction righty Alfredo Villa. The PaddleHeads have also added former Billings hurlers Zach Penrod and Kelvan Pilot.

Austin Dill, who broke a school record for Evangel University in the spring in striking out 14 in a game, has also looked good leading up to opening day. Evangel is Missouri-based school that plays on the NAIA level.

"The newcomers have stepped right in and acted like they've been here forever," said Schlact, whose team will play its first home game next Tuesday. "The pitching has stood out in the preseason. Then the lineup is what I expected — firepower and versatility. It seems like a pretty well-rounded bunch."