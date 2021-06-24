BILLINGS — "Pups in the Park" is returning to Dehler Park.
On June 30, the Billings Mustangs will host Great Falls at 6:35 p.m. and fans will be allowed to bring their dogs to the downtown baseball park.
Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Spectators will need to purchase a $4 ticket for their dog and are asked to sit in either the bleachers or the grass berm on the first-base line. General admission tickets are $6, and fans who attend with their dog will also need to purchase an admission ticket.
The Mustangs will have water dishes set up along the concourse and a donation, including profits from the $4 dog admission tickets, will be made to the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter. The event is sponsored by Billings Hardware.
Spectators will need to keep their dog on a leash and clean up after them. Organizers ask if fans know their dog doesn't do well around other dogs to take that into consideration before attending.
