IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — Rain has pushed back the Billings Mustangs-Idaho Falls Chukars Pioneer League playoff game to Wednesday.
The deciding Game 3 of the North Division series will begin at 5 p.m.
Tuesday's game was suspended entering the bottom half of the second inning with Billings leading 1-0. Victor Ruiz's base hit scored Quin Cotton in the first inning for the Mustangs.
The winner of the North Division will play the Ogden Raptors for the Pioneer League championship. Ogden swept Grand Junction in the South Division series.
