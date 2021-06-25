KALISPELL — The Pioneer League may be expanding into the Flathead Valley, according to a report in the Daily Inter Lake.
The Kalispell newspaper reported that local businessman Marty Kelly applied for an expansion franchise and that Pioneer League president Mike Shapiro said the league’s board “expect to be voting very shortly” on the application.
Kelly owns a roofing business and travels between Kalispell and Atlanta, according to the Inter Lake. Kelly told the paper that he has coached for several years in a summer wood bat league.
“I’ve always had a passion for baseball,” Kelly was quoted as saying. “I grew up playing baseball and coaching baseball. That’s where I’m headed now.”
The Pioneer League has been around since 1939, but lost its affiliation with Major League Baseball before this season. The league is now independent, though it is a “partner league” with MLB. The league has franchises in Billings, Great Falls, Missoula, Idaho Falls, Colorado Springs, Grand Junction, Colorado, Ogden, Utah and Boise, Idaho.
