MISSOULA — After losing to the Missoula PaddleHeads for a sixth game in a row Monday night, the Boise Hawks were probably happy to leave the Garden City behind.
The PaddleHeads outlasted the Hawks on a blustery evening at Ogren-Allegiance Park, using a three-run surge in the eighth to pull out a 10-8 win. Missoula improved to 13-2 and stretched its lead in the Pioneer League Northern Division standings to four games over second-place Idaho Falls.
After both teams exchanged blows in the first two innings, Boise grabbed the lead in the fifth on a two-run home run off the bat of Bryce Brown to make the score 4-3. The lead was short-lived as PaddleHeads center fielder Brandon Riley hit a grand slam in the bottom of the fifth inning.
The former Tar Heel enjoyed his best offensive performance as a member of the PaddleHeads, finishing 3 for 5 with six RBIs.
The Hawks battled back and took a one-run lead into the bottom of the eighth. Missoula answered, with newly-acquired Cameron Thompson hitting a two-run double to highlight its three-run rally. The Texas native has recorded at least two hits in each of his first three games and finished 3 for 4 Monday.
The PaddleHeads (13-2) will take their six-game winning streak with them to Billings on Wednesday for the first game of a three-game set opposite the Mustangs (7-8). Andy Toelken will pitch for Missoula after picking up wins in each of his last two starts.
First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Listen to the action on ESPN Missoula 102.9 F.M.
