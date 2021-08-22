BILLINGS — Playing in their second consecutive Pioneer League baseball doubleheader on Sunday, the Rocky Mountain Vibes swept the Billings Mustangs at Dehler Park.
The Vibes and Ponies were tied 5-5 in the first game after seven innings and went to the knockout round for the second straight day. Manny Olloque hit three homers to down Christian Sepulveda in the first knockout round to give the Vibes the victory.
In the second contest, the Vibes slugged their way past the Mustangs, 11-6.
The teams were rained out for three consecutive days to start the six-game series.
Billings (17-14, 35-44 overall) still leads the Northern division second-half standings by a half game over Idaho Falls. The Vibes, in last place in the Southern Division, improved to 8-21 in the second half and 18-58 overall.
A Mustangs press release said it was only the fourth time this season the Vibes have won consecutive contests and Billings has dropped eight of its last nine.
The teams will play another twin bill Monday beginning at 5:05 p.m. to conclude the series.
The Mustangs also announced their annual candy drop has been postponed to Sunday, Sept. 5.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.