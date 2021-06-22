The Missoula PaddleHeads received bad news before the start of their series finale at Idaho Falls Monday night when it was announced that Sunday's knock-out victory was rescinded due to a rule infraction.
Pioneer League officials determined that Zac Almond, who won the knock out for Missoula with a blast in the third round Sunday, was actually ineligible to hit. The umpire allowed him to hit. League rules state that the second-round hitter is supposed to bat again in the third round if the game is still tied and that an ineligible player cannot be rendered eligible by umpire error.
The teams had to do it all over again Monday and this time the Chukars won, setting up an opportunity for a three-game sweep if the team beat Missoula in a regularly-scheduled game Monday night. That's exactly what happened as Idaho Falls posted a 17-10 victory.
After falling into a 6-1 hole in the first inning, Missoula fought back with a five-run rally to tie the game, 6-6. Home runs by Cameron Thompson and McClain O’Conner highlighted the surge.
The home run by Thompson was the first of his professional career. The Texas native finished 3 for 5 with a pair of runs scored.
Despite the push from Missoula, the Chukars offense proved to be too much to handle, scoring 11 runs in the third and fourth innings combined.
Idaho Falls brought 11 hitters to the plate in a seven-run third inning, highlighted by a pair of triples and a home run. Missoula starter Domingo Pena did not make it through the third and suffered his first loss.
The PaddleHeads tried to rally but it was not enough. Aaron Bond and Jose Reyes homered. The home run by Bond was his seventh of the season, which ranks second in the Pioneer League.
Relievers Rabon Martin and Jackson Sigman were bright spots out of the bullpen for Missoula, allowing only two hits over four innings of work. In the two scoreless innings from Sigman, the Texan struck out the side.
With the losses, Missoula (19-8) saw its lead trimmed in the Northern Division to two games over the Chukars (17-10).
The PaddleHeads will start a nine-game homestand on Wednesday against the Southern Division-leading Ogden Raptors (20-7). Missoula’s next six games will be opposite Ogden. First pitch on Wednesday night is at 7:05 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.