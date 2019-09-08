Chukars 2, Mustangs 0
|Idaho Falls
|Billings
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Tolbert cf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Cotton cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Mrquez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Hopkins lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Dungan ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Free 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Jones 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Yang c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Aplin dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Ruiz 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Negret rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Cllhan dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Govern 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Wllms 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Henry lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Ozuna rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Mscrlla c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|McAfee ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|30
|2
|6
|2
|Totals
|30
|0
|4
|0
|Idaho Falls
|001
|100
|000
|—
|2
|Billings
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
E: Conoropo 2. DP: Idaho Falls 1. LOB: Idaho Falls 6, Billings 6. 2B: Govern (1). HR: Henry (1). SB: Tolbert (1). CS: Negret (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Idaho Falls
|Wang
|4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|4
|Cosby W, 1-0
|5
|2
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Billings
|Medrano L, 0-1
|4
|6
|2
|2
|2
|6
|Conoropo
|4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|Schneider
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
WP: Medrano 2. T: 2:30. A: 1,144.
