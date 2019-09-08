Chukars 2, Mustangs 0

Idaho Falls    Billings    
 abrhbi abrhbi
Tolbert cf 3020Cotton cf 4020
Mrquez 2b 4000Hopkins lf 3000
Dungan ss 4000Free 1b 3000
Jones 1b 3000Yang c 4000
Aplin dh 4010Ruiz 3b 4010
Negret rf 2100Cllhan dh 4000
Govern 3b 3011Wllms 2b 3000
Henry lf 4121Ozuna rf 3010
Mscrlla c 3000McAfee ss 2000
Totals 30262Totals 30040
          
          
          
Idaho Falls001 100 000 
Billings000 000 000 

E: Conoropo 2. DP: Idaho Falls 1. LOB: Idaho Falls 6, Billings 6. 2B: Govern (1). HR: Henry (1). SB: Tolbert (1). CS: Negret (1). 

   IPHRERBBSO
Idaho Falls        
Wang   420024
Cosby W, 1-0   520014
         
         
         
         
Billings      
Medrano L, 0-1   462226
Conoropo   400030
Schneider   100001
         
         
         

WP: Medrano 2. T: 2:30. A: 1,144.

