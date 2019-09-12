Chukars 6, Mustangs 4
|Billings
|Idaho Falls
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Cotton cf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Tlbert cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Hpkins lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mrzqz 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Free dh
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Dungan ss
|4
|1
|1
|3
|Yang c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Jones dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ruiz 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Aplin 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Smnati 1b
|4
|1
|3
|1
|Negret rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Willems 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Govern 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Callhn 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Henry lf
|3
|3
|2
|1
|Ozuna rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Vidal c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|McAfee ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|38
|4
|11
|4
|Totals
|29
|6
|6
|5
|Billings
|101
|001
|001
|—
|4
|Idaho Falls
|020
|010
|30x
|—
|6
E: Salvador (1), Vidal (1). LOB: Billings 8, Idaho Falls 5. 2B: Ozuna (1), Henry 2 (3). HR: Free (1), Seminati (1), Dungan (1). SB: Willems (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Billings
|Salvador
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Carreno
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|McGregor
|2.2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Byrd
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Schneider L,0-1
|1.1
|1
|3
|3
|2
|0
|Peguero
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Idaho Falls
|Veneziano
|2
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Gambrell
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Adams W, 1-0
|3.2
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Bonnenfant
|0.2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Cox S,1
|0.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP: Henry (by Schneider). WP: Byrd. T: 3:02. A: NA.
