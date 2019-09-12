Chukars 6, Mustangs 4

Billings    Idaho Falls    
 abrhbi abrhbi
Cotton cf 5121Tlbert cf 4010
Hpkins lf 4000Mrzqz 2b 3100
Free dh 5111Dungan ss 4113
Yang c 4010Jones dh 2000
Ruiz 3b 4011Aplin 1b 4000
Smnati 1b 4131Negret rf 3000
Willems 2b 3010Govern 2b 4110
Callhn 2b 1000Henry lf 3321
Ozuna rf 4110Vidal c 2011
McAfee ss 4010     
Totals 384114Totals 29665
          
          
Billings101 001 001 
Idaho Falls020 010 30x 

E: Salvador (1), Vidal (1). LOB: Billings 8, Idaho Falls 5. 2B: Ozuna (1), Henry 2 (3). HR: Free (1), Seminati (1), Dungan (1). SB: Willems (1).

   IPHRERBBSO
Billings        
Salvador   110003
Carreno   122000
McGregor   2.211111
Byrd   100011
Schneider L,0-1   1.113320
Peguero   110001
Idaho Falls      
Veneziano   231112
Gambrell   221100
Adams W, 1-0   3.241102
Bonnenfant   0.221101
Cox S,1   0.200001
         

HBP: Henry (by Schneider). WP: Byrd. T: 3:02. A: NA.

