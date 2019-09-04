Mustangs 6, Osprey 5 (10)

Missoula    Billings    
 abrhbi abrhbi
Garcia 3b 5000Cotton cf 4100
Curpa 2b 4000Callhn dh 5224
Carrnz rf 5111Free 1b 5010
Mrtnez 1b 3000Yang c 4011
Andza dh 4000Amdor pr 0100
Watson lf 3110Ruiz 3b 5000
Patino cf 3120Smnati lf 4010
Vlbuna c 4221Wlfrth ph 1010
Reyes ss 4023Willems 2b 3110
     Ozuna rf 4010
     McAfee ss 3110
Totals 35585Totals 38696
          
Missoula000 100 300 1 —
Billings000 000 400 2 —

E: Liebelt (2), Ruiz (14). DP: Billings 2. LOB: Missoula 5, Billings 8. 2B: Reyes (10). HR: Carranza (7), Callihan (1). SB: Patino (1).

   IPHRERBBSO
Missoula        
Lacaze   530012
Liebelt   1.233024
Hull   0.111100
Stumpo L, 1-1   2.242113
         
         
Billings      
Davis   541102
Conoropo   1.123320
Schneider   1.200012
Byrd   110000
Dunne W, 6-4   111011
         

WP: Stumpo. T: 3:13. A: 2,026.

