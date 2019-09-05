Mustangs 5, Osprey 2

Missoula    Billings    
 abrhbi abrhbi
Coursey dh 4110Cotton cf 4000
Curpa ss 4030Callihan dh 5010
Carranza rf 4100Free 1b 4000
Martinez 1b 4010Hopkins lf 0000
Garcia 3b 4020Yang c 3000
Watson lf 4011Ruiz 3b 4100
Patino cf 4000Seminati 1b 4110
Valbueno c 4010Willems 2b 4230
JReyes 2b 4020Ozuna rf 2112
 0000McAfee ss 4042
 0000 0000
 0000 0000
Totals 362112Totals 345104
Missoula200 000 000 
Billings020 102 00x 

E: Curpa (4), JReyes (10), Ruiz (15). DP: Billings 2. LOB: Missoula 8, Billings 9. 2B: Garcia (11), JReyes (11), Seminati (8). 3B: Martinez (2). SF: Ozuna 2.

   IPHRERBBSO
Missoula        
McMinn (L,1-4)   563104
De La Cruz   0.100000
Williams   0.232100
Martinez   210024
         
         
Billings      
Salvador   2.262212
Koch (W,5-0)   3.130003
Byrd   110000
Peguero   100003
Adames (S,1)   110001
         

WP: Williams, Martinez 3. T: 2:41. A: NA.

