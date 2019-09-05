Mustangs 5, Osprey 2
|Missoula
|Billings
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Coursey dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Cotton cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Curpa ss
|4
|0
|3
|0
|Callihan dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Carranza rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Free 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Martinez 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Hopkins lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Garcia 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Yang c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Watson lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Ruiz 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Patino cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Seminati 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Valbueno c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Willems 2b
|4
|2
|3
|0
|JReyes 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Ozuna rf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McAfee ss
|4
|0
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|36
|2
|11
|2
|Totals
|34
|5
|10
|4
|Missoula
|200
|000
|000
|—
|2
|Billings
|020
|102
|00x
|—
|5
E: Curpa (4), JReyes (10), Ruiz (15). DP: Billings 2. LOB: Missoula 8, Billings 9. 2B: Garcia (11), JReyes (11), Seminati (8). 3B: Martinez (2). SF: Ozuna 2.
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Missoula
|McMinn (L,1-4)
|5
|6
|3
|1
|0
|4
|De La Cruz
|0.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Williams
|0.2
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Martinez
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|Billings
|Salvador
|2.2
|6
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Koch (W,5-0)
|3.1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Byrd
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Peguero
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Adames (S,1)
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
WP: Williams, Martinez 3. T: 2:41. A: NA.
