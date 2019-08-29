Osprey 3, Mustangs 2 (10)

(Thursday)

Billings    Missoula    
 abrhbi abrhbi
Cotton cf 5120Garcia 3b 5110
Hopkins lf 5110Curpa 2b 4021
Free dh 4000Carranza lf 4010
Yang c 5021Brickhouse 1b 3000
Ruiz 3b 4001Martinez dh 4111
Seminati 1b 3010Patino cf 3000
McAfee 2b 3000Castillo rf 3000
Ozuna rf 4000Valbuena c 3000
RReyes ss 4020JReyes ss 3111
          
          
          
Totals37282Totals32363
Billings101 000 000 0—
Home001 100 000 1—

E: Garcia (6). DP: Billings 1. LOB: Billings 10, Missoula 9. 2B: Hopkins (9), Seminati (7), Cupa (1), Carranza (12). HR: J. Reyes (3), Martinez (11). SB: Hopkins (12), Castillo (3). CS: R. Reyes (1). SF: Ruiz.

   IPHRERBBSO
Billings        
Davis    452222
Conoropo   300004
Schneider   200011
Dunne (L,5-4)   011000
         
         
Missoula      
Zorrilla   462213
Mieses   200003
Whitson   210024
De La Cruz (W,2-1)   210004
         
         

HBP: Patino (by Davis), Curpa (by Davis), Castillo (by Schneider). WP: Whitson. T: 3:12. A: 2,245.

