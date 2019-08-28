Osprey 7, Mustangs 4

Billings    Missoula    
 abrhbi abrhbi
Cotton cf 4231Crsey 2b 4000
Hpkns lf 3001Grnde 2b 0100
Free dh 4011Curpa 3b 3110
Ozuna rf 4001Crrnza dh 3100
Ruiz 3b 4010Brckhs 1b 4222
Smnti 1b 4010Andza c 4121
Willms 2b 4000Patino cf 3001
Mrtnz c 4110Garcia c 4011
McAfee ss 3100Cstillo rf 4110
     Reyes ss 3000
Totals 34474Totals 32775
          
Billings110 010 100 
Missoula011 100 04x 

E: McAfee (5), Stevenson (1), Curpa 2 (3), Coursey (4). LOB: Billings 6, Missoula 4. 2B: Cotton (12). HR: Brickhouse 2 (6). SB: Castillo 2 (2), Curpa (1). SF: Hopkins, Patino.

   IPHRERBBSO
Billings        
Medrano   6.033317
Stevenson L,1-1  1.023011
Byrd BS,1  1.021001
         
Missoula      
Poulin   5.063115
Hull   1.211113
Valdez W,2-1  1.100001
Stumpo S,5  1.000001

T: 2:46. A: N/A.

