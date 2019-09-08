Pioneer League playoffs

All series best-of-three

North Division

Sunday: Idaho Falls 2, Billings 0

Monday: Billings at Idaho Falls, 7:15 p.m.

Tuesday: Billings at Idaho Falls, 7:15 p.m., if necessary

South Division

Sunday: Ogden 2, Grand Junction 1

Monday: Grand Junction at Ogden, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Grand Junction at Ogden, 6:30 p.m., if necessary

 

