Northern Division

 WLPctGB
Missoula132.867
Idaho Falls96.6004
Billings77.5005.5
Great Falls311.2149.5

Southern Division

 WLPctGB
Ogden141.933
Rocky Mountain510.3339
Grand Junction510.3339
Boise312.20011

———

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled.

Wednesday's Games

Missoula at Billings, 6:35 p.m.

Great Falls at Boise

Ogden at Rocky Mountain

Idaho Falls at Grand Junction 

Thursday's Games

Missoula at Billings, 6:35 p.m.

Great Falls at Boise

Ogden at Rocky Mountain

Idaho Falls at Grand Junction 

