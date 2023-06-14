Pioneer League
Standings
Through Tuesday's Games
All Times Mountain
North Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Str
|Missoula
|14
|5
|.737
|—
|W-6
|Glacier
|11
|6
|.647
|2
|L-2
|Idaho Falls
|8
|11
|.421
|6
|L-1
|Billings
|6
|13
|.316
|8
|W-2
|Great Falls
|5
|12
|.294
|8
|L-6
South Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Str
|N. Colorado
|12
|7
|.632
|—
|W-2
|Boise
|11
|8
|.579
|.5
|W-1
|Ogden
|10
|9
|.526
|2.5
|L-2
|Grand Junction
|9
|11
|.450
|3.5
|L-2
|Rocky Mountain
|7
|11
|.389
|4.5
|W-3
Tuesday's Games
Billings 5, Great Falls 2
Boise 9, Ogden 3
Rocky Mountain 17, Idaho Falls 7
Northern Colorado 14, Grand Junction 10
Missoula 10, Glacier 5 (7 innings)
Wednesday's Games
Northern Colorado at Grand Junction, 6:35 p.m.
Great Falls at Billings, 6:35 p.m.
Rocky Mountain at Idaho Falls, 7:05 p.m.
Glacier at Missoula, 7:05 p.m.
Ogden at Boise, 7:05 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Great Falls at Billings, 6:35 p.m.
Rocky Mountain at Idaho Falls, 7:05 p.m.
Glacier at Missoula, 7:05 p.m.
Ogden at Boise, 7:05 p.m.
Friday's Games
Idaho Falls at Ogden, 6:30 p.m.
Billings at Great Falls, 7 p.m.
Missoula at Glacier, 7:05 p.m.
Grand Junction at Northern Colorado, 7:05 p.m.
Rocky Mountain at Boise, 7:05 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Idaho Falls at Ogden, 6:30 p.m.
Billings at Great Falls, 7 p.m.
Missoula at Glacier, 7:05 p.m.
Grand Junction at Northern Colorado, 7:05 p.m.
Rocky Mountain at Boise, 7:05 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Billings at Great Falls, 11:30 a.m.
Missoula at Glacier, 1:05 p.m.
Grand Junction at Northern Colorado, 1:05 p.m.
Rocky Mountain at Boise, 1:05 p.m.
Idaho Falls at Ogden, 2 p.m.