Northern Division

 WLPctGB
Missoula2811.718
Idaho Falls2613.6672
Great Falls1722.43611
Billings1326.33315

Southern Division

 WLPctGB
Ogden2613.667
Grand Junction2117.5534.5
Boise1524.38511
Rocky Mountain929.23716.5

———

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled.

Wednesday's Games

Billings at Great Falls, 7 p.m.

Missoula at Ogden 7 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Rocky Mountain, 6:30 p.m.

Boise at Grand Junction, 6:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Billings at Great Falls, 7 p.m.

Missoula at Ogden 7 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Rocky Mountain, 6:30 p.m.

Boise at Grand Junction, 6:40 p.m.

