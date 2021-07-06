All Times Local
Northern Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Missoula
|28
|11
|.718
|—
|Idaho Falls
|26
|13
|.667
|2
|Great Falls
|17
|22
|.436
|11
|Billings
|13
|26
|.333
|15
Southern Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Ogden
|26
|13
|.667
|—
|Grand Junction
|21
|17
|.553
|4.5
|Boise
|15
|24
|.385
|11
|Rocky Mountain
|9
|29
|.237
|16.5
———
Tuesday's Games
No games scheduled.
Wednesday's Games
Billings at Great Falls, 7 p.m.
Missoula at Ogden 7 p.m.
Idaho Falls at Rocky Mountain, 6:30 p.m.
Boise at Grand Junction, 6:40 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Billings at Great Falls, 7 p.m.
Missoula at Ogden 7 p.m.
Idaho Falls at Rocky Mountain, 6:30 p.m.
Boise at Grand Junction, 6:40 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.