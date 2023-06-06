Pioneer League
Standings
Through Tuesday's Games
All Times Mountain
North Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Str
|Glacier
|8
|3
|.727
|—
|W-3
|Missoula
|8
|5
|.615
|1
|L-1
|Great Falls
|5
|6
|.455
|3
|W-2
|Idaho Falls
|5
|8
|.385
|4
|L-2
|Billings
|3
|10
|.231
|6
|L-7
People are also reading…
South Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Str
|Boise
|9
|4
|.692
|—
|W-1
|N. Colorado
|8
|4
|.667
|.5
|W-1
|Ogden
|8
|5
|.615
|1
|W-2
|Rocky Mountain
|4
|8
|.333
|4.5
|L-3
|Grand Junction
|4
|9
|.308
|5
|L-1
Tuesday's Games
Ogden 5, Idaho Falls 0
Boise 19, Grand Junction 11
Northern Colorado 15, Rocky Mountain 7
Great Falls 8, Missoula 7
Glacier 5, Billings 2
Wednesday's Games
Idaho Falls at Ogden, 6:30 p.m.
Northern Colorado at Rocky Mountain, 6:35 p.m.
Boise at Grand Junction, 6:35 p.m.
Glacier at Billings, 6:35 p.m.
Missoula at Great Falls, 7 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Idaho Falls at Ogden, 6:30 p.m.
Northern Colorado at Rocky Mountain, 6:35 p.m.
Boise at Grand Junction, 6:35 p.m.
Glacier at Billings, 6:35 p.m.
Missoula at Great Falls, 7 p.m.
Friday's Games
Northern Colorado at Grand Junction, 5:35 p.m.
Idaho Falls at Ogden, 6:30 p.m.
Boise at Rocky Mountain, 6:35 p.m.
Glacier at Billings, 6:35 p.m.
Great Falls at Missoula, 7:05 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Idaho Falls at Ogden, 6:30 p.m.
Boise at Rocky Mountain, 6:35 p.m.
Northern Colorado at Grand Junction, 6:35 p.m.
Glacier at Billings, 6:35 p.m.
Great Falls at Missoula, 7:05 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Boise at Rocky Mountain, 1:05 p.m.
Glacier at Billings, 1:05 p.m.
Idaho Falls at Ogden, 2 p.m.
Northern Colorado at Grand Junction, 2:05 p.m.
Great Falls at Missoula, 2:05 p.m.