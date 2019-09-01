Voyagers 4, Mustangs 3

 abrhbi abrhbi
 McAfee ss3000 Mldndo 2b4110
 Cotton cf4010 Curbelo 3b4333
 Ruiz 3b4010 Mndoza 1b4000
 Yang c3100 Delgado ss4011
 Free dh4000 Mieses lf4020
 Sminti 1b4000 Gnzlez c4000
 Ozuna rf4121 Abbott dh3000
 Wllems 2b4021 Comas cf3000
 Wlfrth lf4111 Connell rf3000
 Totals34373 Totals33474
          
          
          
Billings 011 000 100 3
Great Falls 101 002 00x 4

E: Ruiz (12). LOB: Billings 6, Great Falls 5. 2B: Ruiz (14), Willems (12), Curbelo (9), Maldonado (11). 3B: Ozuna (5). HR: Wolforth (1), Curbelo 2 (8). 

   IPHRERBBSO
Billings        
 McGregor L, 3-6  664405
 Byrd  210004
         
         
         
         
Great Falls      
 Weems  522214
 Jeans W, 1-0  231104
 Silven S, 1  220011
         
         
         

WP: Byrd. T: 2:09 (:17 delay). A: (1,289). 

