MISSOULA — Texan Austen Seidel pitched seven solid innings and his Missoula PaddleHeads bolstered their Pioneer League-best record with a win at Great Falls Thursday night.
Seidel (2-0) struck out eight and allowed just three earned runs in sparking Zootown's pro baseball team to a 10-5 triumph over the Voyagers at Centene Stadium. The North Division first-half champion PaddleHeads improved to 33-11, which is six games better than anyone else in the league.
A defensive miscue by the Voyagers (26-18) opened the door for Missoula to score a run in the first inning. Keaton Greenwalt smacked a two-run home run in the third as the visitors built a 4-0 lead, but Great Falls answered with three runs in the bottom half to keep things interesting.
Missoula stretched its lead to 5-3 on a Kamron Willman run-scoring single in the fourth. The PaddleHeads added two insurance runs in the seventh on a bases-loaded walk and a sacrifice fly by Greenwalt and two more runs in the eighth on an RBI double by Cam Thompson and an RBI single by Jayson Newman.
Nathan Alexander pitched the final two frames for Missoula. He allowed two runs on two hits with three walks and three strikeouts.
Thompson led the PaddleHeads' attack with three hits and four runs scored. Willman had two hits and two runs scored and Alex Ludwick two hits and an RBI.
Great Falls used three pitchers. Starter Breonn Pooler (1-2) was tagged with the loss after allowing five runs on eight hits with eight strikeouts in five innings.
Missoula has won 11 of its last 12 games. The team is slated to play three more in the Electric City this weekend.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.