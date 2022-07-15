Pioneer logo

Pioneer League baseball

MISSOULA — Texan Austen Seidel pitched seven solid innings and his Missoula PaddleHeads bolstered their Pioneer League-best record with a win at Great Falls Thursday night.

Austen Seidel

Austen Seidel

Seidel (2-0) struck out eight and allowed just three earned runs in sparking Zootown's pro baseball team to a 10-5 triumph over the Voyagers at Centene Stadium. The North Division first-half champion PaddleHeads improved to 33-11, which is six games better than anyone else in the league.

A defensive miscue by the Voyagers (26-18) opened the door for Missoula to score a run in the first inning. Keaton Greenwalt smacked a two-run home run in the third as the visitors built a 4-0 lead, but Great Falls answered with three runs in the bottom half to keep things interesting.

Missoula stretched its lead to 5-3 on a Kamron Willman run-scoring single in the fourth. The PaddleHeads added two insurance runs in the seventh on a bases-loaded walk and a sacrifice fly by Greenwalt and two more runs in the eighth on an RBI double by Cam Thompson and an RBI single by Jayson Newman.

Nathan Alexander pitched the final two frames for Missoula. He allowed two runs on two hits with three walks and three strikeouts.

Thompson led the PaddleHeads' attack with three hits and four runs scored. Willman had two hits and two runs scored and Alex Ludwick two hits and an RBI.

Great Falls used three pitchers. Starter Breonn Pooler (1-2) was tagged with the loss after allowing five runs on eight hits with eight strikeouts in five innings.

Missoula has won 11 of its last 12 games. The team is slated to play three more in the Electric City this weekend.

Bill Speltz is Missoulian Sports Editor and has served as Sunday columnist the past 15 years. Do you have a story idea? Email Bill at bill.speltz@missoulian.com.

Tags

Load comments