GREAT FALLS — Brandt Broussard and Tristen Carranza hit seventh-inning homers to power the Billings Mustangs to a 7-4 Pioneer League win over the Great Falls Voyagers on Wednesday night.
Mustangs outfielder Jalen Garcia went 2 for 5 and extended his hitting streak to 16 consecutive games as Billings (14-26) sent the Voyagers (17-23) to their third straight loss.
Great Falls led 3-2 before Broussard led off the seventh with a solo home run. Five batters later Carranza blasted a three-run shot to give the Mustangs a three-run cushion before tacking on another run in the eighth.
The Voyagers’ Jordan Garr hit a solo homer in the bottom of the ninth to close out the scoring.
Neil Lang threw 2.1 innings of scoreless relief to earn the win.
The teams meet again Thursday night in Great Falls.
