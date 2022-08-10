IDAHO FALLS — Idaho Falls broke the game open with a four-run seventh inning and went on to beat the Billings Mustangs 7-3 Wednesday night in the Pioneer League.
The Chukars’ big inning came after the Mustangs wasted a scoring opportunity in the top of the seventh. The Mustangs loaded the bases with none out, but Keagan McGinnis came on and struck out the next three Billings batters to preserve a 3-2 lead.
Idaho Falls then scored a run on a wild pitch, two runs on a Dusty Stroup double and another on a Hunter Hisky single in the bottom half of the inning.
It was the second straight win for the Chukars (12-8 second half, 39-29 overall) over the Mustangs (9-11, 34-32). Both teams had 11 hits.
Crews Taylor hit a solo home run in the top of the ninth and drove in two runs, and Andrew Fernandez had an RBI for the Mustangs, who led 2-1 after 3½ innings.
Game 3 of the teams’ six-game series is Thursday night.
