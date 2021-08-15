Missoula PaddleHeads logo

MISSOULA — The Missoula PaddleHeads dropped an 11-8 decision to the Great Falls Voyagers on Saturday night at Centene Stadium.

The first inning set the tone as the Voyagers jumped to a 9-0 lead. The first eight batters for Great Falls all recorded hits. After the dust settled, 13 batters came to the plate and 10 hits were recorded.

Andy Atwood and Jason Mathews both had triples and Riley Jepson smacked a 3-run homer. Jepson finished 2 for 4.

Michael Deeb of the Voyagers hit a solo home run to right center in the second that made the score 10-0. Deeb finished 3 for 3 with a pair of runs scored and an RBI.

The PaddleHeads broke through with three runs in the third inning. Clay Fisher hit an RBI double and Nick Gatewood had a run-scoring single. Fisher also drove in a run in the sixth to trim Great Falls' lead to 11-6.

Cameron Thompson helped the PaddleHeads move within three runs of the hosts in the eighth, driving in Aaron Bond on a single to left.

The PaddleHeads (50-23) will play the Voyagers (28-45) again on Sunday afternoon.

Bill Speltz is Missoulian Sports Editor and has served as Sunday columnist the past 15 years. Do you have a story idea? Email Bill at bill.speltz@missoulian.com.

