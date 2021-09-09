MISSOULA — The Missoula PaddleHeads, the most prolific home run hitting team in the Pioneer League, went long four times Thursday to beat Billings 11-4 and eliminate the Mustangs from postseason contention.
Jayson Newman and and A.J. Wright cranked back-to-back solo homers in the fourth inning for Missoula to break a 2-2 deadlock. Nick Gatewood added a solo shot in the fifth to put the PaddleHeads up 5-2.
In the eighth, Dean Nevarez hit a three-run blast to put the game out of reach.
Missoula has now hit 164 team home runs, by far the most in the league.
The PaddleHeads came into the day leading Billings by two games atop of the North division's second-half standings. To qualify for the postseason, the Mustangs needed to win each of the final two games of the regular season over Missoula to force a tie. But that possibility ended with Thursday's outcome.
Billings and Missoula will close the regular season schedule against each other on Friday.
The PaddleHeads, now the North's second-half champs, qualified for the playoffs by also winning the North's first-half title. Missoula will host a one-game division playoff game on Saturday against Idaho Falls.
