MISSOULA — From his name to his offseason job, McClain O'Connor might be the most unique everyday starter on the Missoula PaddleHeads.

His success lately has left fans wanting to know more about the 24-year-old from the tiny town of Pioche, Nevada. He's been the best hitter on the Missoula team this season and that may have something to do with his blue-collar job last winter, working for a welder.

McClain likes to think it helped anyway. Call it a bonus for working 12-hour shifts six days a week, helping not just with metal but tearing out insulation and breaking down walls made of railroad ties.

"The tools — the wire wheels and cutting wheels and hard wheels you use to cut the metal and clean the metal — it's pretty hard on your forearms," said O'Connor, whose team played the Rocky Mountain Vibes in its first home game Tuesday night. "It's like a different kind of in shape for your arms. We'll say it helped out."

The first thing you wonder about O'Connor, who smacked two home runs in a Sunday win and went into Tuesday's contest with a team-leading .400 batting average, is his first name. There's an interesting story behind it.

For many years, McClain's father, Dell, played with his good friends on a highly competitive slowpitch softball team called The Regulators. One of those friends, Mark McClain, was so close that Dell borrowed his last name for McClain's first name.

"Then Mark McClain named his daughter Konnor McClain," O'Connor said. "She is on her way to being in the Olympics soon, competing in gymnastics for LSU."

O'Connor was a reliable hitter for the PaddleHeads in his first two seasons, with a combined batting average of .302. But the feisty competitor seems to have kicked it up a notch this spring.

Ask McClain and he'll tell you there is no secret formula. But his evolution as as a young man has grounded him in beneficial ways.

"One of the biggest things for me, and it's still a work in progress, is not trying to change who I am and change my game to try to look like someone on TV," said the second baseman, who played his college ball at UC Santa Barbara. "I'm learning that if I just be myself ... I'm a smalltown kid from Pioche and the reason I'm here is because I've been a grinder. A big thing is keeping that identity.

"When you grow up in a small town, you look forward to high school football, high school basketball, high school baseball. You want to win a state championship. I played all three sports. I learned a lot of skills that have helped me in baseball through those other sports."

The goal for the 2023 PaddleHeads is the same as it was the first two seasons. O'Connor believes his team is capable of another wildly successful campaign despite its 3-3 start.

"Our only goal is to win another championship," said McClain, who has a Pioneer League championship ring from 2021. "The bar is real high but it's the standard we set."