BILLINGS — Solid pitching helped carry the Billings Mustangs to a 6-3 victory Monday afternoon over the Rocky Mountain Vibes in Pioneer League baseball at Dehler Park.
The win gave Billings a 4-2 edge in the six-game series. The Mustangs (5-4) will have Tuesday off before beginning a three-game set at the Great Falls Voyagers on Wednesday night.
In Monday's game against Rocky Mountain (4-5), starter Cody Hacker, who was making his Billings debut, pitched two innings of scoreless baseball.
Ridge Ackerman hurled the next four innings, allowing two runs, striking out two and earning the win.
Neil Lang then made his Mustangs debut, too, completing two innings of one-run baseball. Billings closer CJ Gonzales collected his second save by pitching a scoreless ninth.
Billings led 3-0 after Chris Eusay hit a solo home run in the second inning.
In the fifth, back-to-back doubles by Robbie Kellerman and Daniel Cipriano pushed home two runs and put the Mustangs up 6-2.
Alan Garcia had a two-run double for the Vibes in the fifth. Teammate Edgar Salazar batted 4 for 4 and homered for Rocky Mountain.
Garcia finished the series batting 10 for 25 with five extra-base hits, including a pair of homers.
