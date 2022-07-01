MISSOULA — Lamar Sparks hit a walk-off single to give the Missoula PaddleHeads a 14-13 home win over the Idaho Falls Chukars Thursday at Ogren-Allegiance Park.
Zootown's Pioneer League pro baseball team stretched its win streak to nine games in improving to 22-9. Its lead in the North Division is 3 1/2 games over second-place Great Falls, with the first-half race slated to end on July 17.
The PaddleHeads piled up 19 hits in the game and Idaho Falls totaled 15. Each team struggled defensively, committing four errors.
Each team used six pitchers. Versatile slugger/relief pitcher Jayson Newman picked up his first win for Missoula. He came on in the ninth and allowed two earned runs on three hits.
Six PaddleHeads posted multiple hits. Nick Gatewood led the way with four, including a double and triple and two RBIs. Sparks and Keaton Greenwalt each had three hits and Brandon Riley, Kamron Willman and Cam Thompson each had two hits.
Calvin Estrada, Dusty Stroup and Brady West each hit a home run for the Chukars (18-13). Missoula did not have any home runs.
With the score knotted at 13 in the bottom of the ninth, Willman delivered a leadoff triple. Sparks followed with his walk-off single.
Missoula survived a monster nine-run rally by Idaho Falls in the fourth. That gave the visitors a 10-6 lead, but the hosts responded with a six-run surge in the bottom half. Newman and Gatewood had RBI doubles and Thompson and Kevin Whatley had run-scoring singles in the inning.
Willman has been a good luck charm for Missoula. The PaddleHeads have gone 9-0 since his arrival.
