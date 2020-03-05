BILLINGS — On Thursday, Montana’s U.S. Senate delegation signed on to a resolution that highlights the importance of Minor League Baseball in Montana, and across America.

Republican Steve Daines and Democrat Jon Tester each added his name to the resolution, which is designed to put pressure on Major League Baseball to save Montana's Pioneer League teams from contraction.

The bipartisan resolution was introduced last week by Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), and was initially co-sponsored by 16 senators.

“I strongly support this resolution to help maintain and strengthen Minor League Baseball’s connection to Montana and its communities,” Daines said in a statement. “I will continue working with the community and all stakeholders involved to highlight the importance of Montana’s minor league teams.

“Montana’s minor league teams are an important tradition that have brought communities together for decades. It’s critical for Montanans to be able to enjoy America’s favorite pastime for generations to come.”

Daines and Tester received commitment that representatives from MLB will be coming to the state to see firsthand what the teams mean to the communities, the communications office of each senator said.

“This resolution says to the U.S. Senate what folks in Montana already know: Minor League Baseball is part of the fabric of our state’s communities, and now is not the time for MLB to back out of baseball in rural America,” Tester said in a written statement.

The teams spur job growth and economic development, and "they give families fun and affordable entertainment, and they encourage of love of the sport in the next generation of kids," he said.

More than 40 minor league clubs — including the Billings Mustangs, Great Falls Voyagers, Missoula PaddleHeads and the rest of the Rookie Advanced Pioneer League — have been designated for contraction and de-affiliation from parent teams since MLB introduced a plan last fall to revamp its minor league infrastructure.

The current 30-year Professional Baseball Agreement expires on Sept. 15, meaning there is one more guaranteed season of Pioneer League baseball.

Montana Republican Rep. Greg Gianforte earlier signed a bipartisan House Resolution introduced last month by Representatives Lori Trahan (D-Mass.), David McKinley (R-WV), Max Rose (D-NY) and Mike Simpson (R-NY) as a means to pressure MLB to reconsider its plan.

Both Daines and Tester said they are open to using MLB’s longstanding antitrust exemption as further leverage against the contraction proposal.

That exemption — which has been in effect since 1922 — gives MLB immunity from lawsuits that might challenge certain forms of collusion or competitive imbalance. Legislation could be passed to narrow or eliminate it outright.

The Blumenthal Resolution states that "the Senate supports the preservation of Minor League Baseball clubs in 160 communities across the United States" and encourages their continued affiliation with MLB.