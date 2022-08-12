IDAHO FALLS — Kelvan Pilot didn’t allow an earned run in 6 2/3 innings, leading the Billings Mustangs to a 5-1 Pioneer League win over the Idaho Falls Chukars Friday night.
Brian Parreira went 3 for 4 and drove in three runs, Andrew Fernandez was 2 for 4 with an RBI, and Jacob Kline also drove in a run for the Mustangs, who moved to 10-12 in the second half and 34-34 overall.
Pilot (6-4) allowed an unearned run in the first inning but didn’t allow another before he left with two outs in the seventh. He gave up eight hits overall, struck out six and walked one. Beau Bonvillain struck out five over the game’s final 2 1/3 innings.
Dusty Stroup was 3 for 3 for Idaho Falls (13-9, 40-30).
Friday’s game also marked the start of the second half of the Mustangs’ current 11-game, 13-day, three-city road trip. It’s the longest of the season for the Mustangs.
The teams play again Saturday for the fifth of their six-game series.
