After a rocky first inning in which starter Matt Mogollon surrendered a run, the Missoula PaddleHeads pitching staff shut down the red-hot Grand Junction Rockies Thursday night in a 7-1 win at Ogren-Allegiance Park.
Mogollon picked up his first win in a starting role, striking out six while allowing just three hits in five innings of duty. Missoula also benefited from solid relief pitching by Palmer Wenzel, Mason Schwellenbach and Mark Simon.
Mogollon’s focus on keeping the ball on the corners proved to be a key to his success.
“(Catcher Zac) Almond told me that this was a good team going in,” Mogollon said. “He said if I left anything in the middle of the zone that they were going to whack it. So today was about executing better by hitting the outside spots and using my off-speed pitches.”
After the Rockies scored in the top of the first, Missoula quickly answered with four runs in the bottom half. Nick Gatewood smacked a three-run home run to left field and Cameron Thompson added a solo blast later in the inning.
The PaddleHeads tacked on insurance runs in the fifth and sixth innings to extend the lead to 6-1. Gatewood lined an RBI single in the fifth and McClain O’Conner drove home a run on a base hit in the sixth. Gatewood finished 2 for 5 with a game-high four RBIs.
The PaddleHeads now own the best record in the entire Pioneer League at 42-17. After splitting the first two games of their series with the Rockies (34-24), Missoula will try to gain the upper hand Friday night when the teams play at Ogren-Allegiance Park. To find out what happened, log on to missoulian.com on Saturday morning.
Prior to Friday's game, the PaddleHeads signed relief pitcher Davis Delorefice, who spent the past two seasons pitching in the Pac-12 for the University of Washington. The Bay Area native posted a 4.18 ERA in 28 innings this past spring, striking out 28 and walking 15.
