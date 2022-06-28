MISSOULA — Early in the Pioneer League baseball season, it became evident that winning might not come as easy for the defending champion Missoula PaddleHeads in 2022.
The operative word there being might.
The competition is clearly better this season. That was evident in late May and early June when the PaddleHeads lost six of their first 11 games.
They've responded by getting better themselves, with an attitude adjustment and the addition of a small but stellar group of newcomers.
The result? Missoula has won 15 of its last 18 games and will take a seven-game win streak into a critical home series with the Idaho Falls Chukars Wednesday at 7 p.m.
"Obviously our offense has come alive," said PaddleHeads second-year manager Michael Schlact, whose team has averaged just over 10 runs per contest in its last six games. "I think the guys are finally getting in a rhythm at the plate. But I think they're also just improving a lot.
"It's been really neat to watch their approach and their mindset. It's not so much, 'I hope we win,' as much as, 'We're not going to lose.' It's almost like a mindset shift has happened where the expectation is to win every game rather than if things go right, we'll win."
It took a little while for the PaddleHeads to build chemistry. And even though the team returned an impressive nucleus of veterans from last season, there were holes to fill.
Schlact, working together with assistant coach Ryan Whithorn and hitting coach Jeff Lyle, has addressed his team's needs nicely. Nick Cicci is a rock-solid catcher whose offense has been a bonus. Mark Timmons and Nick Merkel have bolstered the pitching corps and second baseman Kamron Willman has been a godsend.
In his seven games since joining the Paddleheads, the team is 7-0. Willman, who used to play with Missoula veteran infielder Cam Thompson at Kansas State, is hitting .345.
"There is that expectation from the returners that we won last year and let's win again," Schlact said. "But so many of these new guys have taken a look at the (championship) ring. They've heard the stories from last year and seen pictures and it's becoming a fabric of who we are just by osmosis really.
"We've been on this streak and some of the guys that were here last year are saying, 'Wow, this is starting to feel like the 2021 PaddleHeads again.' That has spilled over."
So despite the fact the competition is tougher, Missoula's record is quite similar to last season. The team was 23-10 heading into July last summer. The team is 20-9 with two games left in June this season.
The PaddleHeads boast a two-game lead over the Chukars (18-11) heading into their three-game series in Missoula. When the series is over, the PaddleHeads will have 15 games remaining in the first half of the season, including nine against teams with losing records — the Glacier Range Riders and Boise Hawks.
The PaddleHeads will be in prime position to claim a first-half title if they can win this week's series versus the Chukars. But it's not going to be easy. Idaho Falls will have a chip on its shoulder after being swept at home by Missoula last week.
"Billy Gardner does a wonderful job with his guys and they expect to win too," Schlact said of the Chukars' manager, who spent more than two decades as a minor league manager. "Just knowing they have an explosive offense and they want to beat us after that one-game playoff last year, it just makes them hungry.
"Our guys embraced the challenge down in Idaho Falls. They have an attitude. It's a humble attitude, but an attitude nonetheless. It's a quiet confidence we have."
Notes: Missoula outfielder Brandon Riley has been named Pioneer League North Division Position Player of the Week. The second-yard PaddleHead has provided a tremendous spark with his bat. In six games last week, Riley hit .429 while raking two triples and four doubles and driving in nine ... Newman leads Missoula with a .416 batting average and 13 home runs. To put his home run total in perspective, the next closest on the team are Thompson and McClain O'Connor with four home runs apiece ... Comedian Joe List has come to terms to play for Missoula. List will make his debut at the team's July 5 game versus the Glacier Range Riders in Kalispell. The event will be recorded and air on The PBL Roundup Show at 5 p.m. Mountain on July 6.
