MISSOULA — Dan Swain has an imposing look on the mound, complete with wrap-around sports glasses and an unshaven face.
But looks can be deceiving. The Missoula PaddleHeads ' 27-year-old relief pitcher also happens to be one of the friendliest, most positive guys on the team.
"He wants to compete and reach the big leagues, but most of all he wants to be a good teammate," manager Michael Schlact said Thursday, ahead of a home game with the Great Falls Voyagers. "He wants to pick up his teammates and do well for them. That's the vibe he gives off."
Raised in Massachusetts and drafted out of Siena College in New York, Swain has made it farther in pro baseball than most of his teammates. He played the outfield for the Hillsboro Hops — a team that benefited from the experience of a lot of Missoula Osprey standouts — back in 2017 and 2018.
Swain struggled to get it done at the plate in Hillsboro, so an Arizona Diamondbacks farm system official asked if he'd be interested in trying pitching in spring training in 2019. He jumped at the chance and logged about 20 innings of duty, even playing briefly for the Missoula Osprey, before being released.
That didn't stop him from pursuing his baseball dream. He put on about 20 pounds of muscle and worked hard on his mechanics. Now he's pitching better than ever, striking out seven in his first three appearances for the PaddleHeads.
"I am really happy with it, especially the last outing," he said, referring to a Tuesday home game won by the PaddleHeads. "My first outing was a little rough, but that made sense since I was on the mound for the first time in three years.
"Of course I'm going to be a little bit nervous. Trusting all the stuff I've been working on the past three years, that's why I've had some success."
Swain has the talent to make it into minor league baseball, with his pitches clocked as fast as 96 mph on good days. What he lacks is experience on the hill.
"Everybody throws that hard these days," he said. "There's a guy coming up in the big leagues every week that throws 100 mph.
"The separator is going to be pitch shape — making sure my fastball has some good ride on it, making sure my slider is hard enough and I'm getting enough sweep, making sure my curve ball is hard enough. Then locating all those pitches in a game."
Swain came to the PaddleHeads because he wanted to play for the defending Pioneer League champs and for Schlact, who pitched on the minor league double-A level. So far it's been a tremendous situation for Swain and the PaddleHeads.
"His fastball and breaking ball profile above average," Schlact said. "It's not just velocity, but actual movement. His fastball takes off and his breaking ball is tight and it's deep. It's a tough combination when he's in the zone.
"He doesn't need to be perfect, even command wise, because his stuff is so unique. What he needs is experience. He's going to get chases because of how he throws. The key to his success is, 'I don't have to be so fine, I just need to attack.' He's been doing that really well so far."
Schlact has been especially pleased with Swain's poise.
"Mentally it's understanding that when you're on the mound and you're in a big spot, if you're nervous, that just means your body is ready," Swain related. "The reason I like baseball is those big moments."
On Wednesday night the PaddleHeads spotted Great Falls a seven-run lead before mounting a big comeback that fell just short in a 9-7 loss.
The setback was Missoula's first at Ogren-Allegiance Park this season. The PaddleHeads entered Thursday's game tied with the Glacier Range Riders for second place in the Pioneer League North Division at 5-3, one game behind Great Falls.
The Voyagers roughed up Missoula starting pitcher Jason Munsch for six runs on six hits in the first two innings. Zachary Smith came on in relief and was solid for the PaddleHeads, allowing just two runs with seven strikeouts over 5 2/3 innings.
Great Falls starting pitcher Hunter Dollander was exceptional for the first five frames, holding the hosts scoreless. He finally allowed a run in the sixth and then two more in the seventh before being pulled, but he did pile up eight strikeouts before he exited.
Missoula cut its deficit to 8-7 with three runs in the bottom of the eighth. Great Falls answered with an insurance run in the top of the ninth and Voyagers reliever Montana Quigley wriggled out of a jam in the bottom half after the PaddleHeads put runners on second and third base.
Jayson Newman and Niko Pacheco each homered for Missoula. Teammate Keaton Greenwalt went 3 for 5 with a double.
Great Falls center fielder Breydon Daniel had a monster night at the plate, going 4 for 5 with a double and two RBIs. Teammate Andy Atwood smacked a home run.
To find out how Thursday's night game turned out, log on to 406mtsports.com on Friday morning.
